Meghan Markle in no mood to bring Archie, Lilibet to UK despite Kate’s invitation

Meghan Markle reportedly “refused” after Prince William, Kate Middleton approached the Sussexes and encourage them to bring their kids to the UK.



According to The Mirror, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex want to extend an olive brand to the Waleses, but Meghan’s “sense of grievance” has prevented any action.

Royal expert and author Tom Quinn told the publication that while Harry is all for reconciling with his estranged brother and sister-in-law, he won’t go against his beloved wife.

"Harry would like a reconciliation, but supports his wife completely and until she feels that the Royal family have been sufficiently nice to her - and grovelling apologised for the past - it's not going to happen,” he said.

"There has been a shift here since Kate's illness. Harry and Meghan do feel they need to extend an olive branch, but Meghan's sense of grievance is still preventing anything really meaningful happening.

“Illness often brings warring family members together, and there have been hopes at Kensington Palace that Kate's illness might do it,” the expert added.

The expert went on to claim that William and Kate approached the Sussexes and asked them to bring Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to the UK, but Meghan "refused".

"There is no way Meghan would bring the children to the UK," Quinn said. "William and Kate have suggested that Meghan and Harry bring the children and that the two couples and their families try to makeup, but the suggestion is not leading anywhere so far."