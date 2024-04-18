Jennifer Garner celebrates 52 birthday with hilarious oven mitts dance

Jennifer Garner shared a hilarious video as she celebrated her 52nd birthday in style.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the 13 Going on 30 actress posted a video of herself dancing in oven mitts that she humorously referred to as her "fancy boots."

In the video, Garner can be seen slipping her feet into oven mitts and dancing to Nicki Minaj's song FTCU.



Dressed in sweatpants and grey turtleneck, the Miracles from Heaven star showed of her dance moves in the kitchen.

She captioned the video, "Fancy boots for my birthday! Yay, happy birthday to me! (Shoutout to my favorite BJG)"

Fans and followers flooded the comments section showering their love and best wishes for the Peppermint actress.

One wrote, "Happy Birthday! On your toes, trampoline or in the kitchen - make it a great celebration with your loved ones."

Another hilariously added, "@jennifer.garner Happy Happy Birthday Let’s do 52 burpees Saturday."

"Happy Birthday you happy, cheerful, beautiful and making the world a better place person!" the third comment read.