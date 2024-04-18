Bridgeton's costume designer talks Penelope Featherington season 3 transformation

Bridgeton’s costume designer has just shed some light into what will become of season 3 for Penelope Featherington.



She weighed in on everything while interviewing with British Vogue.

From conversations about Penelope’s apparent glow up to everything in between she got candid about everything during her interview.

She even went as far as to reference the entire ensemble and said, “After her first big reveal, we see her in this darker green colour. If you look closely, you’ll notice that her hair in that scene is now a slightly different shade of red.”

Photo: Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington

“The under layer of that outfit is actually an iridescent fabric that’s green and copper, and it sort of blends in with her hair,” the designer also added.

But “After that, for her new look, we wanted softer, more neutral colours.”

Not to mention, one of the purposes was to pose questions, like “Are her dresses green? Are they blue?” mainly because “we didn’t want to reveal anything about where her story might be going,” she also chimed in to say before signing off.