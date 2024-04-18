Netflix ‘Virgin River' announces plans for prequel about Mel's parents amid paternity woes

Netflix has just shed some light into its plans for a Virgin River prequel to explore the backstory of Mel’s parents, amid her paternity woes.



According to a report by Deadline the prequel is currently in the works and will explore the love story between Mel's mom Sarah and Everett.

As of right now its being reported that everything will all be shared in season 6, via flashbacks.

The showrunner Patrick Sean Smith weighed in on everything during one of a Q&A session.

There he explained the entire plan for Everett's character and said, “What we’re exploring more in Season 6 is who Everett Reid is, what his backstory is, what his connection to Virgin River was when he met her mom and then also what it is today.”

Before signing off he also revealed that the “relationship of Everett with the town as well as Everett and Mel.”

For those unversed, the character of Everett will be played by John Allen Nelson however, the casting choice for Sarah has not yet been made public.