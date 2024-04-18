 
Prince William announces first royal engagement since Kate Middleton's cancer

By
Web Desk

April 18, 2024

Prince William has finally announced his first ever public engagement since Kate Middleton announced her cancer diagnosis.

This engagement will be for a surplus food redistribution charity as well as a youth centre which the Prince of Wales will visit afterwards.

A Kensington Palace spokesperson broke everything down and said, “Reducing food waste has a considerable number of environmental benefits, including reducing emissions from landfill that contribute to climate change.”

After all, “Protecting the environment for future generations is one of The Prince of Wales's key priorities and in 2020 he launched The Earthshot Prize, a global environmental prize and platform to discover, award, celebrate and scale ground-breaking solutions to repair and regenerate the planet.”

Before concluding the statement also added, “In 2021, The City of Milan won an Earthshot Prize in the 'Build a Waste-Free World' category for its innovative Food Hubs that collect excess food and distribute it to the communities who need it.”

