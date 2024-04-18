Meghan Markle failing her potential as she throws condiments at LA mortgage

Experts have just started to call out Meghan Markle for not living up to her potential.



Accusations such has these have been shared by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on everything during one of her most recent pieces for News.com.au.

In that piece she shed some light into why Queen Camilla is taking the helm on women empowerment and feminist agendas when Meghan Markle would have been ‘perfect’ for the role.

This even led her to accuse the Duchess of not living up to her potential, and she said, “Really what this is about is all the potential and possibility that fizzled when the Sussexes immigrated to the land of venti caramel lattes to have a go at making tele and now, in Meghan’s case, hawking condiments to help with mortgage repayments.”

“This whole situation, in Montecito and London, is so topsy-turvy, so strange, and so far, far away from where the tectonic plates sat pre-Megxit that even Lewis Carroll would have shaken his head, thrown down his pen and thought, too far, too outlandish, too much,” she added before signing off.