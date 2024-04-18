 
menu

King Charles' reign underweight, frail and barely hanging on

By
Web Desk

April 18, 2024

King Charles' reign underweight, frail and barely hanging on

King Charles is reportedly facing a massive upheaval when it comes to his future, experts fear.

Royal historian Gareth Russell issued this warning regarding the future of the monarchy.

He weighed in on everything while speaking to US Weekly.

During that chat the expert wrote, “If we are to use the metaphor, the monarchy is underweight at this stage.”

And to make matters worse, “it was never intended to reach the levels it did.”

Since the beginning “It was always anticipated that you would have [King] Charles III with three working siblings,” as well as “two working children and their wives.”

All of this together “would be a sustainable footing for the monarchy going forward.”

But things have flipped on its head because “at the moment, we’re looking at a monarchy that was just holding it together in terms of the number of functions they had to attend and events, overseas visits, and particularly their charitable and military obligations.”

King Charles's cancer ‘eating him alive,' monarch unable to perform duties: Insider video

King Charles's cancer ‘eating him alive,' monarch unable to perform duties: Insider

Meghan Markle is risking Victoria Beckham's wrath video

Meghan Markle is risking Victoria Beckham's wrath
Victoria Beckham takes credit for David Beckham's football skills

Victoria Beckham takes credit for David Beckham's football skills
Prince Harry cuts away final piece of UK childhood video

Prince Harry cuts away final piece of UK childhood
Kate Middleton scared for Prince William amid own cancer battle video

Kate Middleton scared for Prince William amid own cancer battle
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry dubbed ‘insensitive' over latest Netflix projects

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry dubbed ‘insensitive' over latest Netflix projects
Jimmy Kimmel reveals motivation behind returning to Oscars 2025

Jimmy Kimmel reveals motivation behind returning to Oscars 2025
Prince William announces first royal engagement since Kate Middleton's cancer

Prince William announces first royal engagement since Kate Middleton's cancer