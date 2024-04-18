King Charles' reign underweight, frail and barely hanging on

King Charles is reportedly facing a massive upheaval when it comes to his future, experts fear.



Royal historian Gareth Russell issued this warning regarding the future of the monarchy.

He weighed in on everything while speaking to US Weekly.

During that chat the expert wrote, “If we are to use the metaphor, the monarchy is underweight at this stage.”

And to make matters worse, “it was never intended to reach the levels it did.”

Since the beginning “It was always anticipated that you would have [King] Charles III with three working siblings,” as well as “two working children and their wives.”

All of this together “would be a sustainable footing for the monarchy going forward.”

But things have flipped on its head because “at the moment, we’re looking at a monarchy that was just holding it together in terms of the number of functions they had to attend and events, overseas visits, and particularly their charitable and military obligations.”