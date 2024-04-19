 
Meghan Markle only condition is ‘apology' for UK return

April 19, 2024

Meghan Markle will seemingly be unwilling to visit King Charles at Balmoral this summer.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is expected to receive his peace offering invitation from Kong Charles in the coming months, will snub the opportunity.

Royal expert Tom Quinn says: "Meghan and Harry feel that turning up at Balmoral will put them on the back foot as it's very much Royal Home turf.

"And Meghan won't want to go back on her public insistence that she will never return to the UK – she'll only do it if she gets the apology she has always demanded, unless something really dreadful happens, either King Charles or Kate become gravely ill or even die. If that happens all bets are off."

The expert earlier spoke about the King’s intention to be with the Sussexes, adding: "According to people I've spoken to at Kensington Palace King Charles has hinted to Harry and Meghan that they should come to Balmoral in the summer to see if something can be done about the ongoing feud in the family.

"Charles knows that Harry and Meghan are much more likely to respond positively to an invitation after the shock of Harry's father’s cancer diagnosis and Kate’s cancer diagnosis. It’s one of those situations where good might just come out of bad,” he noted.

