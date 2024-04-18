Photo: Joseph Quinn excites fans with new update on ‘Fantastic Four’

Joseph Quinn recently shared his thoughts on upcoming superhero movie, The Fantastic Four.

All geared up set to star as Johnny Storm aka Human Torch in the upcoming superhero flick, Joseph recently talked to Entertainment Weekly about his new gig alongside Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, and Julia Garner.

Starting the chat, he said, "I think that with the story of the Fantastic Four, it feels like we want to get this right."

"There are aspects of it that are very different to other Marvel films. That felt very compelling to me," he added referring to the various concerns regarding superhero exhaustion.

Doubling down on the uniqueness of his movie, Joseph continued, "Again, going back to who’s involved, Matt [Shakman], of course, the director, I think is brilliant and the cast, and I’ve read it, and the script is brilliant.”

In conclusion, he remarked, "I am delighted to have this opportunity."