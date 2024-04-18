 
menu

Joseph Quinn excites fans with new update on ‘Fantastic Four'

By
Web Desk

April 18, 2024

Photo: Joseph Quinn excites fans with new update on ‘Fantastic Four’
Photo: Joseph Quinn excites fans with new update on ‘Fantastic Four’

Joseph Quinn recently shared his thoughts on upcoming superhero movie, The Fantastic Four. 

All geared up set to star as Johnny Storm aka Human Torch in the upcoming superhero flick, Joseph recently talked to Entertainment Weekly about his new gig alongside Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, and Julia Garner. 

Starting the chat, he said, "I think that with the story of the Fantastic Four, it feels like we want to get this right."

"There are aspects of it that are very different to other Marvel films. That felt very compelling to me," he added referring to the various concerns regarding superhero exhaustion.

Doubling down on the uniqueness of his movie, Joseph continued, "Again, going back to who’s involved, Matt [Shakman], of course, the director, I think is brilliant and the cast, and I’ve read it, and the script is brilliant.”

In conclusion, he remarked, "I am delighted to have this opportunity."

Travis Kelce likes THESE songs from Taylor Swift's new album

Travis Kelce likes THESE songs from Taylor Swift's new album
Meghan Markle failing her potential as she throws condiments at LA mortgage video

Meghan Markle failing her potential as she throws condiments at LA mortgage
Prince Harry is risking it all amid lost respect and even his family home video

Prince Harry is risking it all amid lost respect and even his family home
How Prince William ‘picked himself back up' after Kate Middleton cancer diagnosis

How Prince William ‘picked himself back up' after Kate Middleton cancer diagnosis
King Charles's cancer ‘eating him alive,' monarch unable to perform duties: Insider video

King Charles's cancer ‘eating him alive,' monarch unable to perform duties: Insider

Meghan Markle is risking Victoria Beckham's wrath video

Meghan Markle is risking Victoria Beckham's wrath
Victoria Beckham takes credit for David Beckham's football skills

Victoria Beckham takes credit for David Beckham's football skills
Prince Harry cuts away final piece of UK childhood video

Prince Harry cuts away final piece of UK childhood