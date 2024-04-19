Prince Harry ‘irritated' as Duke changes primary residence to UK

Prince Harry is seemingly upset with King Charles’ decision to evict him from Frogmore Cottage.



The Duke of Sussex, who is set to claim his primary residency in the US in the coming weeks, has chosen the same date King Charles had taken his UK home from him.

Tom Bower wrote for MailOnline : "King Charles was quite right to evict Harry from Frogmore, and not surprisingly Harry was irritated." He added: "Unfortunately, the King did not go further and strip the Sussexes of their titles. That might have stopped their recent promotional splurge, exploiting their royal titles to earn money.

As per the filings of the Companies House yesterday for ‘Prince Henry Charles Albert David Duke of Sussex’ now state his residence as the US.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.