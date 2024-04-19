 
Meghan Markle evokes ‘cuter' rituals with girl friends in new photos

By
Web Desk

April 19, 2024

Meghan Markle has showcased a close bond with her friends in a new series of photos.

The Duchess of Sussex has posed alongside former Suits co-star Abigail Spencer to support Kelly McKee Zajfen’s non-profit organisation of Alliance of Moms.

Speaking about their photos that share a deep bond, body language expert Judi James tells Mirror: "With their twinned poses and their fingers meshed in the clasp this is the second recent example of Meghan posing in a way with another woman to illustrate close friendship, the subject of one of her ventures.

"Her head-tilt and smile plus the way she leans into into the hug seems to reflect poses with friends from her own childhood suggesting she's evoking memories of much earlier and cuter friendship rituals from her youth."

This comes as Kelly herself turns to social media with the snaps, captioning: "When we speak about the people in our lives who lift us up when you need it with undeniable force of pure love I think of these two.

“You inspire me. You pick me up when I need it and you Love Like A Mother! Thank you for continuing to support the @allianceofmoms For supporting this campaign and our youth. In doing so, you are supporting the mission to build bright futures for young parents who have experienced foster care,” she added.

"In honor of Mother’s Day, I hope YOU support this campaign, and #LOVELIKEAMOTHER,” noted Kelly.

