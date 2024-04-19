Prince William releases new video after Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis

Prince William returned to public duties for the first time on Thursday following wife Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis.



The future king visited a surplus food redistribution charity in Sunbury-on-Thames, which marks William's first engagement since March 19, as he took a short break from duties to spend time with Kate and their children during the Easter holidays.

Later, taking to Instagram, Prince William shared sneak peek into the visit by sharing stunning photos and said: “Joining the inspirational @surplustosupper and seeing how they redistribute 25,000 meals a year across Surrey and West London.

“A brilliant model for sustainability, fresh food that would otherwise have gone to waste is redistributed for free to support foodbanks, schools, care homes, shelters, clubs and religious organisations across the local community.”

He also shared a video and wrote, “On the road with @surplustosupper as they deliver freshly-cooked meals to local projects.”

Prince William continued, “10 tonnes of surplus food is prepared and distributed by the brilliant volunteers at Surplus To Supper every week - a pleasure to join them today.”

This is Prince William’s first video since Kate Middleton released a video statement to announce her cancer diagnosis.