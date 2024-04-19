Kate Middleton fan takes Meghan Markle's luxury brand website

A fan of Kate Middleton has just made a daring move against the Duchess of Sussex, hoping she ‘doesn’t mind’ that a similar sounding website to her luxury brand, actually redirects people to a UK version, which connects directly to a foodbank and trust, trying to raise over a thousand pounds.



The website even has a bold underlying apology and the words, “Forgiveness. Permission,” before naming the trust in question.

The same hijacker also added that their “thoughts are with Catherine” and hope “Meghan wouldn’t mind” this.

This move comes shortly after Meghan Markle released a PR package with one of her latest products, Jam, to a group of 50 close friends and confidants.

However, royal experts from all over the world are in a frenzy over this move, with some even ridiculing the product choice as a whole.

It is also pertinent to mention that Prince Harry is also engaged in an endeavor of his own, apart from the Netflix docuseries about polo, friendship and gardening that is said to come out featuring the two Sussexes together.

He is also otherwise engaged in an appeal for his UK security case, for the purposes of supplying his wife Meghan Markle, and kids, Archie and Lilibet with state funded guards whenever they travel to meet the Royal Family.