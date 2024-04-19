Taylor Swift's announces huge surprise after Tortured Poets Department release

Taylor Swift announced the best late night surprise she could for her fans.

After releasing her 11th studio album The Tortured Poets Department, the 34-year-old popstar has stunned her fans by announcing a second version of the poetry album.

Taking to her Instagram account, Taylor penned, "It’s a 2am surprise: The Tortured Poets Department is a secret DOUBLE album.”

"I’d written so much tortured poetry in the past 2 years and wanted to share it all with you, so here’s the second installment of TTPD: The Anthology. 15 extra songs. And now the story isn’t mine anymore… it’s all yours,” she added.

After she released TTPD earlier today, Taylor had shared that the record is both “sensational” and “sorrowful” at the same time.

"The Tortured Poets Department. An anthology of new works that reflect events, opinions and sentiments from a fleeting and fatalistic moment in time - one that was both sensational and sorrowful in equal measure,” she had written.

Taylor added, “This writer is of the firm belief that our tears become holy in the form of ink on a page. Once we have spoken our saddest story, we can be free of it. And then all that’s left behind is the tortured poetry."