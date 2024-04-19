 
Buckingham Palace shares first post as Prince Harry officially renounces British residency

April 19, 2024

Buckingham Palace has revealed its first social media post after King Charles younger son Prince Harry officially renounced British residency and listed US as his ‘new country.’

According to a report by the New York Post, Meghan Markle’s husband renounced his British residency and claimed America as his home in new paperwork.

The report claims that Prince Harry spoke via a video link at Travalyst’s annual general meeting, a sustainable travel organization that the duke founded in 2019.

As part of the organization’s procedures at the end of the year, company returns were filed with Harry’s “new details.”

The documents revealed Prince Harry’s “new country/state” was now the “United States.”

Shortly after the documents were disclosed, Buckingham Palace, on behalf of King Charles and the senior members of the royal family, shared its first post on X, formerly Twitter handle.

Commenting on the Royal Humane Society post, the palace reacted “Congratulations to the Royal Humane Society on 250 years since their first historic meeting.

“Today, with HRH Princess Alexandra as its President, @RoyalHumane is the world’s oldest charity dedicated to recognising acts of bravery in saving human lives.”


