Prince Harry expresses anger towards Royal family by changing residence

Prince Harry seems to be sending a message to the Royal family that he has finally moved on from his life in the UK and is fully settled in the US with his wife Meghan Markle and kids.



In 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, along with their son Prince Archie, moved to the US in hopes of living a peaceful life away from the chaos of Royal duties.

Recently, paperwork filed by a travel company called Travalyst Ltd, which is primarily owned by Harry, indicates to British authorities that he is now a "new country/state usually resident" in the US.

It is important to note that the date Harry changed his country of residence is the same he and Meghan were asked to vacate their UK residence, the Frogmore cottage.

Speaking on the matter, Angelina Levin told GB News that Harry is “so angry” with the UK and with his family and the latest move shows he still feels bad about how he was treated.

She revealed that Prince Harry "filled in the forms last year, but they were only released to the public yesterday".

“I think he's so angry with us in the UK, so angry with his family, it's the sort of remains of Spare where he feels he's just been so badly treated. And I think it's a nasty thing to do,” she added.

"I don't think he'll be happy doing it because he did say many times before, London is my home. I love it and it will always be that way.

"He's a very sad man and nothing is quite right. And I think it will be something that he feels he has to do, not really wants to do."