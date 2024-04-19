 
'SNL' stars Colin Jost, Pete Davidson's friendship suffers 'bitter disappointment'

By
Web Desk

April 19, 2024

'SNL' stars Colin Jost and Pete Davidson's friendship is suffering due to a joint business venture
‘SNL’ stars Colin Jost and Pete Davidson's friendship is suffering due to a joint business venture

Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost and his ex-costar Pete Davidson's friendship is in danger over their joint ferry business venture, per an insider.

Colin and Pete bought a decommissioned ferry in 2023 in the hopes of turning it into a floating nightclub. The ferry, which cost $280,100, has now become a headache for the duo, per Radar Online.

"What began as a promising venture has devolved into bitter disappointment, serving as a stark reminder of the perils of mixing business with friendship. While Colin is scrambling to assemble a competent team, Pete seems to have gone AWOL. It remains to be seen whether their friendship can weather the storm," a friend of the duo told the National Enquirer.

The Meet Cute star has made no effort to hide his feelings on the matter. In 2023, he said he had "no idea what’s going on with that thing" at the Transformers: Rise of the Beasts premiere.

"Yeah, if it’s not sunk!" he quipped to Entertainment Tonight, adding, "Hopefully it turns into a Transformer and gets the f--- out of there, so I can stop paying for it!"

However, the duo seem to have come up with a plan for the ferry. According to architect Ron Castellano, the ferry will be converted into a floating hotel with 24 rooms, two restaurants, six bars and outdoor event space.

