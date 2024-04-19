King Charles issued stark warning over fresh plans for Sandringham estate

King Charles issued stark warning over fresh plans for Sandringham

Britain’s King Charles has been issued fresh warning over his plans to install solar panels at Sandringham estate.



The warning has come from police days after King Charles plans were unveiled that around 2,000 solar panels will be installed on horse grazing paddocks to provide zero-carbon energy for the estate in Norfolk.

The solar panels will be installed across 2.3 hectares of land that will provide a combined total of 2.1MW of energy.

Now, Norfolk Police have issued warning that there was lack of security at the planned development which could invite thieves to steal the solar panels, according to a report by Daily Mail.

Police say, “The rate of thefts from such facilities has been increasing in recent years.

“The combination of the rise in the value of scrap metal and the remote locations of such venues in rural areas means that security needs to be appropriately considered.”

However, the police officials proposed a partnership with the developers of the site to ensure that 'criminal opportunity is reduced'.