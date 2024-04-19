 
Vanessa Hudgens 'fell' for Cole Tucker even more during pregnancy: Insider

By
Web Desk

April 19, 2024

Vanessa Hudgens has only her husband Cole Tucker to thank during her first pregnancy.

The couple got engaged in February 2023 after three years of dating and announced baby news three months after they tied the knot.

“Cole hasn’t left Vanessa’s side throughout her pregnancy. It’s only making her fall even more in love with him,” a source told US Weekly.

They further shared that the 35-year-old actress has “never been so happy” since revealing at the Oscars 2024 that she was pregnant.

“She knows Cole will make an amazing father. He treats her better than any guy she has been with. They are in a really good place. With marriage and a baby, she is ready for the next phase of life,” another tipster shared with the outlet.

Previously, Vanessa gushed about her wedding weekend in an interview with Vogue, “It was genuinely the most magical weekend of my life. I am so grateful that we got to have a private wedding, and it helped that I took everyone’s phones away.”

“It was amazing because at the dinner, I would look around and everyone was talking to each other — our family and friend groups coming together and creating real relationships that I know they’re going to invest real time into,” she had added.

