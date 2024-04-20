Kate Middleton's sister shared 'family secret'

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton’s sister Pippa Middleton once shared "secret" of the family in her book.



The future queen’s sister once shared the Princess Kate's "family secret" in her entertaining book, "Celebrate," released in 2012.

Pippa unveiled the family secret, which Kate Middleton was reluctant to share.

According to a report by GB News, Kate Middleton gifted a jar of homemade chutney to late Queen Elizabeth II for Christmas, and was delighted to see the monarch had it on the breakfast table at Sandringham the following day.

The Princess of Wales appeared in a documentary to honour the late monarch's 90th birthday in 2016 and explained what had happened.

Kate Middleton said: "I can remember being at Sandringham, for the first time, at Christmas.

“And I was worried about what to give the Queen as her Christmas present.”

"But I decided to make my granny's recipe of chutney,” the mother-of-three said and added "I was slightly worried about it, but I noticed the next day that it was on the table.”

The outlet further claims despite frequent requests for the recipe as a charity donation, Prince William’s sweetheart always declined, maintaining that the recipe was a ‘family secret’.