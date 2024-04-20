 
Royal couple decides to dissolve marriage, announces shock divorce

By
April 20, 2024

Prince Nikolaos and Princess Tatiana of Greece have announced surprise divorce after 14 years of their marriage.

The shock announcement was shared on April 19 by the office of the former royal family of Greece on their website.

The announcement reads, "We wish to inform you of a significant and heartfelt decision made by Prince Nikolaos and Princess Tatiana that after fourteen years of living together, they have decided to dissolve their marriage."

It further says, "Both express the difficulty of this decision, the deep appreciation and respect they have for each other, but also the love with which they have walked all these years. The same values of respect and understanding will form the basis of their relationship in the future, a relationship of deep and sincere friendship. They will continue to live and be active in Greece, the place they both feel at home."

The statement continued, "Family will always be by their side. Thank you very much for your respect and discretion."

According to the People magazine, the royal couple announced their divorce just weeks after they appeared arm-in-arm at the thanksgiving service for King Constantine, Nikolaos' father and the last king of Greece who ruled until the abolition in June 1973 at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle along with members of the British royal family.

