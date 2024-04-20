 
Another European monarch reveals abdication plans

April 20, 2024

Another European monarch has disclosed his plans to abdicate, following in the family footsteps including his father, who also stepped down.

According to a report by the Daily Beast, per the People, Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg has unveiled his true intentions regarding abdication, saying he "intends to retire at some point," but the monarch did not reveal when it might happen.

Following his abdication, the throne will be passed to his eldest son and heir Prince Guillaume.

In an interview with a French outlet, Duke Henri says "All this is planned in family consultation. I find that it is very important to give young people a perspective."

He continued, "There are plans, it will happen."

The report says Henri acceded in October 2000 when his father, Grand Duke Jean, abdicated at age 79 following a 35-year reign.

Duke Jean’s mother Grand Duchess Charlotte had also abdicated in 1964.

