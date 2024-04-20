 
Prince William, Kate Middleton can't ‘risk' forgiving Harry and Meghan

By
April 20, 2024

Prince William and Kate Middleton cannot risk letting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle back into their lives as situation at their end it already very “stressful.”

Amid rumours that King Charles plans to play the role of a “peacemaker” between his feuding sons, William and Harry, an insider has revealed that the Waleses have no intention to end the feud.

Speaking with In Touch Weekly, a Royal insider revealed that the Prince and Princess of Wales briefed the Sussexes about her surgery beforehand.

However, the source said that William and Kate “decided to cut them out of knowing anything that happened after” due to privacy concerns.

The insider hinted that the couple has no plans to welcome the Duke and Duchess of Sussex back into their lives as they fear privacy invasion.

“The trust is gone,” the source noted, before adding, “William and Kate can’t risk them leaking anything about her condition, which would make the situation even more stressful than it already is.”

This may mean that the Waleses might not meet Harry and Meghan during their expected UK visit in May to mark 10 years of Invictus Games. 

