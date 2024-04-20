King Charles stays away from Buckingham Palace: Here's why

King Charles seemingly does not feel comfortable in Buckingham Palace, a royal expert has claimed.



Royal expert Hugo Vickers has claimed that Prince William and Harry’s father King Charles will never move out of Clarence House, which he describes as “a magnificent ‘country house’ with a large garden, right in the middle of London”.

Hugo went on saying the monarch currently will only go to the Palace for formal occasions, meetings, receptions, and state banquets.

Buckingham Palace is about as far from a family home as you could get with its 'cold and impersonal' mix of state rooms, offices and hotel-like bedrooms, the royal expert told Good To Know.

The publication reported Palace is the official residence of the monarchs since 1837.

In the past, many Kings and Queens made the Palace their home but today's royals are apparently not big fans of it.

King Charles mother late Queen Elizabeth II also used Buckingham Palace as her main residence, but she spent most of the time at Windsor or Balmoral Castle, especially in the last few months of her life.