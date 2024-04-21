Prince Harry held back ‘huge' with Queen because ‘it was not done'

Prince Harry admitted he was deprived of physical affection from Queen Elizabeth II.



The Duke of Sussex, who shared a close bond with his grandmother, admits he was still not open enough to initiate a hug with Her Majesty.

Harry wrote in his memoir ‘Spare’: "To see her tapping her foot, and swaying in time, I wanted to hug her, though of course I didn't. Out of the question. I never had done and couldn't imagine a circumstance under which such an act might be sanctioned.”

Speaking about the Duke’s deprivation, Royal expert Dr. Gabor Maté says: "What struck me in that passage, as in so many other passages in the book," said the trauma expert, "is a lack of touching, the lack of a child being held. How at some point you want to hug your grandmother, but you held back because it wasn't done".

Meanwhile, Harry also shared how he ensured bringing up his children in a healthier environment.

He added: "As a father with two kids of my own, making sure that I smother them with love and affection, not smother them to the point where they are trying to get away [...] but in the sense that I, as a father, feel that huge responsibility to ensure that I don't pass on any traumas or negative experiences that I've had as a kid."