Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'Californians for good' as bond with Britain collapses

April 21, 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have become Californian Royals in order to appease their image.

The Duke of Sussex, who has changed his primary place of residence, is comments re r upon for being loss.

Royal editor Sean O'Grady said: "It is a bit painful to reflect on all the goodwill for the future heaped on Harry and Meghan when they got married, only six years ago next month. Whoever is to blame for the collapse in their relationship with Britain since, the country lost something quite special when the Sussexes decamped to North America.

"Nor does the process feel complete; it’s not long since he officially changed his surname, and that of his family, from Mountbatten-Windsor to plain Sussex."

"The next logical step for the couple is to become Mr and Mrs Sussex. Then it will be how long before the Duke of Sussex seeks US citizenship, complete with passport?"

