Rihanna expresses regret over past fashion choices

By
Web Desk

April 20, 2024

Rihanna recently gave some insights into her evolving fashion choices.

According to PEOPLE report, speaking at the launch of her Fenty x Puma collaboration in London, Rihanna expressed regrets from her past wardrobe choices.

The Diamonds singer confessed that certain bold fashion statements she made in the past no longer resonates with her today as 'a mom, an evolved young lady.'

"But now those are the things that as a mom, an evolved young lady — emphasis on young — things that I just feel like I would never do, I'm like, 'Oh my god, I really did that? Nips out?'" she said.

Despite expressing regrets, Rihanna also recalled her favorite moments, including her memorable Met Gala appearance.

However, the Umbrella hitmaker laughed as she recalled one of her least favorite looks, stating, "There was a brown, tan suit that we loved so much. The day we put it on, it was like … 'It's giving UPS driver.'"

She also shared how her partner, A$AP Rocky, influences her current fashion decisions, particularly in styling their sons, RZA and Riot.

