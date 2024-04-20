Prince William confirms ‘everything is normal' with Kate Middleton amid key event: Expert

Prince William has seemingly dropped hints on wife Kate Middleton’s cancer recovery.



The Prince of Wales, who was spotted cheering on Aston Villa alongside his eldest son Prince George in Surrey, has confirmed ‘normality’ in the Royal Family.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams tells The Sun: "Royals realise that every single thing they do sends a message in one way or another.

"It wasn't just a question of appearing with George at an occasion that was enjoyable.

"It was a question of sending a signal that it was business as usual - as far as that was reasonable to be expected.

He then went into hypothesise Kate’s attendance to the event, adding: "If Catherine had been there, it would have been fantastic, but no one is expecting that.

"People wouldn't expect that after her video message, which I think is the bravest ever on a health issue by a public figure in Britain."

He said: "We know William is going back to royal duties shortly. The royal family obviously needs him.

Fitzwilliams opined: "This was an important appearance, simply in the sense that it was what one would call normal.

"Obviously, with the royal family very little is actually normal at the moment.

Speaking of William, the expert added: "He is clearly looking after the children as far as feasible. I mean, it's it's a burden William has.

"It sent this message that things some things are going on, more or less as normal."