Photo: Taylor Swift pardons ex boyfriend Joe Alwyn in new album?

Taylor Swift has reportedly taken no jibes at her ex-boyfriend, Joe Alwyn in The Tortured Poet’s Department.



As Swifties are aware, the girlfriend of Travis Kelce dropped her 11th studio album on 19th April 2024.

Following its release, many fans surmised that it included diss tracks about her former beau Joe Alwyn. However, an insider privy to Life & Style rejected these speculations.

Speaking of Taylor’s new record, they shared, “When it comes to her new album, she has no qualms about the songs being about him and their breakup.”

The insider also declared, “He’s fair game, in her view.”

The source even observed, “Taylor and Joe worked together on a lot of songs, adding, “and she was happy to give him writing credit for them, he deserved it.”

However, as per the outlet’s findings Taylor’s jibes are aimed at the Scottish DJ Calvin Harris, whose wife Vick Hope also claimed to be a Swiftie.

In a recent chat, she admitted that she would always listen to Taylor Swift’s songs when Calvin is not at home.

“Soon as my husband goes away, I listen to Taylor Swift,” before noting “Just a couple of songs, get it out of my system. Then it’s done,” she remarked in that interview.