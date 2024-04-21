Meghan Markle's vagueness with luxury brand spells trouble

Experts fear Meghan Markle has been warned against perpetuating a lot of vagueness when it comes to her luxury brand and the dangers it spells for a brand as a whole.



Claims like this have been shared by royal commentator and author Jan Moir.

She weighed in on everything in a piece for The Daily Mail that has been released in response to Meghan Markle’s new PR push for her luxury lifestyle brand.

It began by saying, “The labels state Meghan's jam has been 'sourced in Montecito' but listen jamsters, that could mean anything. Sourced from a factory, sourced from a farm, sourced from the bruised fruit bargain bins in the Montecito Tesco.”

It even led the expert to wonder, “Was the jam grown, harvested and handpicked in a local ­strawberry patch?”

Perhaps, “Did the ­duchess herself hull the berries, measure the sugar, check in the pectin and skim the scum?”

“There is no detail — and ­vagueness in the provenance of perishable goods is never an encouraging sign.”

According to Ms Moir, “If Meghan were to sell the jams as opposed to ­forcing them upon strangers, the ­products would have to be approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which is a whole ­different jam game.”

“Perhaps, we will learn more when the two new Netflix documentary series about the Sussexes are broadcast next year. In one, ­Meghan will share the 'joys of ­cooking, ­gardening, entertaining and ­friendship' — most of which she is demonstrably unqualified to do,” she added before signing off.