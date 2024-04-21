Photo: Gwen Stefani confesses new career ‘guilt’

Gwen Stefani revealed what troubled her the most about her career.

The pop singing sensation recently sat down for a confessional with Nylon, in which she weighed in on her struggles with ambition and shared that whenever she tried collaborating with songwriters the outcome has been less than creative.

Starting the discussion, Gwen remarked, "A lot of the pop writers that I'd worked with started getting really different from the way I write."

"I was like, 'Why are you counting syllables?' Or they were trying so hard to go for a hit, where I'm like: 'I'm not chasing that.' A hit is the greatest thing in the world, but it has to be from nowhere," she also recalled.

Gwen also confessed due to her creative mindset she sometimes feels "guilty" about constantly explaining it to others.

"I almost feel guilty about it, or like I have to justify it or feel bad that I'm doing it," the wife of Blake Shelton addressed.

"Like, 'You should just get on with your life.' But I really still want to do it!" Purple Irises hitmaker also claimed.

She added, "I want to live my purpose. I don't want to be greedy. I want to contribute still. I don't know," after which she moved on to a new topic.