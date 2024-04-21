Royal fans react as Prince William gives major update on Kate Middleton's health

Royal fans have expressed their views after Prince William apparently shared a major update on his wife Kate Middleton’s health amid her cancer battle.



Prince William, who had stepped back from royal duties temporarily to care his ailing wife and children, returned to work earlier this week.

Commenting on it, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams claimed Kate Middleton’s cancer recovery is “going well” and asserted that Prince William’s recent public appearances are intended to signal that the royal family is returning to a state of normality.

Reacting to the New York Post report, royal fans expressed their joy as they heard about Kate Middleton’s health.

“Like Diana, Catherine has great empathy for others' suffering and, in turn, inspires great love for that empathy. Sending best wishes for a full recovery and a long life of joy and purpose,” a fan reacted.

Another said, “I am happy to hear the Princess of Wales is doing well. HRH Catherine is just a fabulous asset to the British Royal Family, I have missed seeing her at Royal engagements but just want her to be healthy for her babies. God bless her and King Charles as they go through their cancer treatments and my thoughts are with them and their loved ones in the UK. God save King Charles and future Queen Catherine.”



The third commented, “God bless Catherine as she continues to recover.”



