Meghan Markle, Prince Harry planning to deliver second pound of flesh

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly staring down the barrel as Netflix is rumored to be out for their pound of flesh, once more.



All of this has been brought to light by channel 5’s royal correspondent Simon Vigar.

He weighed in on everything with a royal correspondent from The Sun named Matt Wilkinson.

It all began when Mr Vigar hypothesized the possibility of Meghan Markle having a future in Hollywood.

In the eyes of Mr Vigar, “I think the media career or relighting the screen career as an actress, I think that's a long shot because you can never see her as a character, now you're gonna see Meghan, the Duchess, so that's difficult.”

“How can you believe that she's anybody else other than the person we know so well?”

“And as I understand it, with Netflix, they still have a deal there who are going to want their pound of flesh,” he also added.

“I think Harry still has a book deal as well where he said he's not going to talk about the past anymore. Well let's see how that goes.”

“Because they're going to want their pound of flesh as well in terms of the stuff that he says he's held back,” he also chimed in to say before signing off.