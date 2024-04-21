Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's major critic praises Prince William

Angela Levin, a royal expert and major critic of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, heaped praises on Prince William for 'doing his best' amid Kate Middleton and King Charles health woes.



The royal biographer praised Prince William following his first public engagement since Kate Middleton announced her cancer diagnosis.

Speaking to GB News, Angela said: "William came back to work again and was with a charity that helps people who can't really afford to eat, and he was chopping up celery and he was doing his best.

"It's very, very difficult for Catherine too, so young to be diagnosed with cancer as well."

"Although he's come back, he's not going to come back too often. He's going to still be responsible for her and the children, and try and make it a normal family,” she admitted.

Angela went on saying, "And I admire that hugely. You see those lovely children and you really wish for Kate to be well."

The Prince of Wales visited Surrey to spotlight the community and environmental impact the surplus food redistribution charity is having in the surrounding area.

Prince William visited Surplus to Supper at their home of Sunbury Cricket Club, to learn about their work bridging the gap between food waste and food poverty across Surrey and West London.