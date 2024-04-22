Queen Elizabeth dad warning to Meghan Markle laid bare

Meghan Markle is told to keep her grudges aside in a bid to gain back trust of the Royal Family.



The Duchess of Sussex, who left the Royals back in 2020, is taught that way back into UK is by extending an olive branch.

Royal expert Edward Coram-James tells Express.co.uk: "Afterall, whether she likes it or not, the UK is the homeland of her husband, Kate is her sister-in-law and Charles is her father-in-law."

The expert added: "And, with the recent health worries of the King and the Princess of Wales, and the emotional stress that this has caused for Brits at large, now would be the time to step up, put the past behind her and take a leaf out of the late Queen’s book: duty first."

He said: "To break that loop, the Duchess needs to start doing the unexpected. And, that starts with attending the Invictus ceremony in May.

"This sentiment will only have grown in recent months.

"With Harry’s sister-in-law and father unwell, the Public expects other members of the Royal Family to put aside unimportant disagreements and step up to support [Prince] William, [Princess] Kate, [Queen] Camilla and [King] Charles,” noted Mr Coram-James.