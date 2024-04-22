 
menu

Kim Kardashian ski suit links to Victoria Beckham charity?

By
Web Desk

April 22, 2024

Kim Kardashian ski suit links to Victoria Beckham charity?
Kim Kardashian ski suit links to Victoria Beckham charity?

Victoria Beckham says her multiple charity efforts made her unable to confidently confirm whether Kim Kardashian's £15,000 ski suit was her— which she sold for donations years ago.

It comes after the internet was abuzz with speculations that the SKIMS founder's black Chanel ski suit which was snapped previously—initially— belonged to the fashion designer.

Weighing on these speculations, Victoria told The Sunday Times that it could be possible some of her items may owned by the fashion mogul because she previously sold them for charity.

"We actually don’t know if that one is mine or not. Years ago I sold quite a few of my clothes and gave the money to the Red Cross. There weren’t that many of those made so it could be."

She continued, "There’s also a Chanel ski suit that was spotted on Kim Kardashian that could be mine," after Kim credited the pop icon to be her "fashion ski muse" on a trip to Aspen in January.

Likewise, her daughter-in-law earlier this year's Dolce & Gabbana leather jacket was under scanner to be similar to what the Spice Girls wore in 2001.

Meghan Markle slammed for trolling poor Kate Middleton video

Meghan Markle slammed for trolling poor Kate Middleton
Top 6 new sci fi shows and movies to watch right now

Top 6 new sci fi shows and movies to watch right now
Prince Harry goes against mom Princess Diana, favour King Charles in new move video

Prince Harry goes against mom Princess Diana, favour King Charles in new move
Prince William kept THIS big secret from Kate Middleton for weeks

Prince William kept THIS big secret from Kate Middleton for weeks

Prince Harry set to change ‘public perception of him' amid declining popularity

Prince Harry set to change ‘public perception of him' amid declining popularity
King Charles reminds world of warning he issued in 1970

King Charles reminds world of warning he issued in 1970
Princess Charlene reveals status of Prince Albert marriage with key move

Princess Charlene reveals status of Prince Albert marriage with key move
Meghan Markle has a ridiculous inability to see the wood for the trees video

Meghan Markle has a ridiculous inability to see the wood for the trees