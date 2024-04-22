Kim Kardashian ski suit links to Victoria Beckham charity?

Victoria Beckham says her multiple charity efforts made her unable to confidently confirm whether Kim Kardashian's £15,000 ski suit was her— which she sold for donations years ago.



It comes after the internet was abuzz with speculations that the SKIMS founder's black Chanel ski suit which was snapped previously—initially— belonged to the fashion designer.

Weighing on these speculations, Victoria told The Sunday Times that it could be possible some of her items may owned by the fashion mogul because she previously sold them for charity.



"We actually don’t know if that one is mine or not. Years ago I sold quite a few of my clothes and gave the money to the Red Cross. There weren’t that many of those made so it could be."

She continued, "There’s also a Chanel ski suit that was spotted on Kim Kardashian that could be mine," after Kim credited the pop icon to be her "fashion ski muse" on a trip to Aspen in January.

Likewise, her daughter-in-law earlier this year's Dolce & Gabbana leather jacket was under scanner to be similar to what the Spice Girls wore in 2001.