'Suits' co-star Abigail Spencer rushes to support Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle has received massive support from Suits co-star Abigail Spencer after the Duchess launched her first product from Lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard.



Taking to Instagram, Spencer shared some photos of her with a jar of Meghan Markle’s American Riviera Orchard strawberry jam to extend support to the royal.

The photos were taken in Meghan and Harry’s multi-million California mansion garden.

Abigail Spencer posted the photos with caption: “This jam is my jam. A delicious taste of what’s to come indeed…”

She also extended love to Meghan saying, “love you so M. @americanrivieraorchard.”

US actress and comedian Mindy Kaling was the first to drop sweet comment beneath the post, saying “This is like an ad for sunshine and happiness.”



According to a report by the Hello magazine, Abigail is a longtime supporter of Meghan and Harry.

She also attended their wedding alongside her co-stars in 2018.