 
menu

'Suits' co-star Abigail Spencer rushes to support Meghan Markle

By
Web Desk

April 22, 2024

Suits co-star Abigail Spencer rushes to support Meghan Markle
'Suits' co-star Abigail Spencer rushes to support Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle has received massive support from Suits co-star Abigail Spencer after the Duchess launched her first product from Lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard.

Taking to Instagram, Spencer shared some photos of her with a jar of Meghan Markle’s American Riviera Orchard strawberry jam to extend support to the royal.

The photos were taken in Meghan and Harry’s multi-million California mansion garden.

Abigail Spencer posted the photos with caption: “This jam is my jam. A delicious taste of what’s to come indeed…”

She also extended love to Meghan saying, “love you so M. @americanrivieraorchard.”

US actress and comedian Mindy Kaling was the first to drop sweet comment beneath the post, saying “This is like an ad for sunshine and happiness.”

According to a report by the Hello magazine, Abigail is a longtime supporter of Meghan and Harry.

She also attended their wedding alongside her co-stars in 2018.

King Charles, Kate Middleton's cancer battle bringing them closer video

King Charles, Kate Middleton's cancer battle bringing them closer
Nicola Peltz avoids drama by issuing clarification for snubbing Victoria Beckham's birthday video

Nicola Peltz avoids drama by issuing clarification for snubbing Victoria Beckham's birthday
Meghan Markle finally succumbs to Prince Harry's pressure over Lilibet, Archie video

Meghan Markle finally succumbs to Prince Harry's pressure over Lilibet, Archie
Jenna Dewan channels 'Tortured Poets' energy amid Channing Tatum rift

Jenna Dewan channels 'Tortured Poets' energy amid Channing Tatum rift
Prince Harry sends secret message to King Charles with new Netflix series

Prince Harry sends secret message to King Charles with new Netflix series
Bruce Willis holds granddaughter in adorable snap amid dementia video

Bruce Willis holds granddaughter in adorable snap amid dementia

Kanye West battery incident gives life to two different versions

Kanye West battery incident gives life to two different versions
Kate Middleton take ‘strength' from gardens amid cancer

Kate Middleton take ‘strength' from gardens amid cancer