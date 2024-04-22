Prince Harry goes against mom Princess Diana, favour King Charles in new move

Prince Harry is taking his passion for polo, which he inherited from his father King Charles, forward despite his late mother Princess Diana’s disdain for it.



According to a royal biographer, the former Princess of Wales “detested” polo and found the game “rough and boring” even though her then-husband Prince Charles was obsessed with it.

Speaking with The Express, Sally Bedell Smith shared Diana’s opinion of polo, saying, she “came to detest the game, which she considered rough and boring.”

According to her, Diana felt neglected as Charles used to play the game a lot and hence started resenting the sport, usually popular within the wealthy community.

She said at the time, “Charles could get off his polo pony for me to give birth. That was very nice, felt very grateful about that!”

And now, Prince Harry is set to produce a documentary for Netflix focused on providing “viewers unprecedented access to the world of professional polo.”

Speaking on the matter, the expert said, “When their father had to quit, both sons carried on the charitable tradition he created and raised millions for their own causes.”

Smith said she believes the series would be "enriched" by showing "how Harry’s own family has been involved with polo for more than a century.”