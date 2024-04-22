Prince Harry planning to take over as Prince of America

Prince Harry’s chances of renouncing his title with a US residency or citizenship has just become a topic of massive discussion.

Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield issued these claims and sentiments while referring to Prince Harry’s US residency.

All of this has been shared during her interview with TalkTV.

During the course of that conversation Ms Schofield pointed out how, “If Harry wanted to be a citizen of the US, he could certainly go through the right channels, but I don't think he wants to.”

Because “According to the Immigration and Nationalisation Act, if he decides to become a US citizen, he would be forced to renounce any royal title or order of nobility.”

“I don't think that's something he is willing to give up because that is something he and his wife have been merching since they moved to the US,” at the end of the day.

This is because even though “he told Good Morning America he had considered becoming a US citizen but that it wasn't a high priority.”

Before concluding she also chimed in to say, “While it is a nice change of address on documentation, the reality is he still wants to have that title and be considered the Duke of Sussex, the Prince of America is the reality of it all.”