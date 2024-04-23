 
Queen Camilla honours her father with first visit to Royal Lancers as Colonel-in-Chief

April 23, 2024

Queen Camilla paid her first visit to the Royal Lancers, since becoming their Colonel-in-Chief, in North Yorkshire on Monday.

The Lancers lie close to Queen’s heart as her father, Major Bruce Shand, served in the Regiment during the Second World War.

Whilst serving with the 12th Lancers, Major Shand won a Military Cross during the withdrawal to Dunkirk in 1940 and again in 1942 during the Second Battle of El Alamein in North Africa.

During Monday’s parade, the Queen inspected troops, met families, and awarded five Buchan Medals, which are awarded to any serving or retired member of The Royal Lancers who has contributed in some conspicuous manner to the efficiency or military honour of the Regiment.

In her address to the Regiment, Camilla said, “My father described the Regiment as a ‘highly efficient entity, highly skilled, and full of personalities’, I have no doubt that your upcoming deployments will be characteristically successful and will only add to our Regiment’s rich history.

