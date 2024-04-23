Meghan Markle gets hate as her success is ‘incredibly threatening’ to some people

Meghan Markle received support from Hollywood star Melissa McCarthy amid launch of her lifestyle brand, America Riviera Orchard.



Speaking with Page Six, the Tammy star lent her support to the Duchess, who has been on the target of internet trolls since her marriage to Prince Harry.

The actor said that Markle gets hate as her success and her independence is “incredibly threatening” to some people.

"It bums me out for every woman and every person, that for no reason people just like to attack,” she said, adding, "A smart, interesting woman that has her own life, for some reason, is incredibly threatening to some people."

McCarthy expressed her admiration for individuals like Markle, stressing that, "I always think, how inspiring! I've never once been threatened by someone who is amazing. I just think how inspiring. It's really on the people throwing the hate."

Markle recently shared her experiences with online harassment, which she faced extensively during both pregnancies.

She said, "I keep my distance from it right now just for my own well-being, but the bulk of the bullying and abuse that I was experiencing on social media and online was when I was pregnant with Archie and Lili.