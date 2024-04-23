Victoria Beckham plans secret vacation with David after star studded birthday bash

Victoria Beckham’s birthday festivities are not over yet as the fashion designer plans to go on a “little romantic mini break” with her husband David Beckham to celebrate turning 50.



Following a star studded bash attended by Hollywood bigwigs including Tom Cruise, the power couple is set to spend some quality time alone, revealed an insider.

According to Closer Magazine, the singer-turned-fashion-designer feels a vacation is a must for the couple after the whole controversy surrounding David’s Netflix documentary which rehashed his past affair rumours.

For her birthday, Victoria “told David that all she wants to do is feel like they’ve both been able to magically stop time and run off together for a little romantic mini break where they can reconnect and go back to that special feeling they had when they first fell in love with one another.”

“They’ve been planning a trip away for a few weeks now but want to keep it all under wraps as they desperately want some privacy,” the insider revealed.

The source said the mother-of-four wants to take a trip to Ireland where they tied the knot 25 years ago “to relive the magic of that time together,” the insider revealed.

“It's no secret that they've been through some ups and downs in their marriage, but Vic feels as though they're stronger than ever now and still madly in love and she wants to celebrate that.”

Before concluding, they added, “She's realised that the biggest gift she could give herself for this milestone birthday is to be with the man that she loves.”