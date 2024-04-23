Is Taylor Swift prepared for Kanye West, Kim Kardashian's retaliation? Report

Taylor Swift has taken aim at Kim Kardashian for the edited video of her call with Kanye West in 2016

Taylor Swift reportedly “doesn’t care” if Kanye West or Kim Kardashian retaliate after her diss tracks on The Tortured Poets Department.

Taylor included a diss track aimed at Kim, titled thanK you aIMee in her new album and also mentioned the phone call with Kanye in her song Cassandra.

According to an insider, the singer is prepared for any retaliation from Kanye or Kim.

“Taylor won’t be retaliating, the song speaks for itself. She clearly doesn’t care about whatever the fallout might be,” they told Life&Style.

“The big question is whether Kanye will chime in on ‘thanK you aIMee’ or ‘Cassandra,’ which also references the infamous phone call. I’m pretty certain Kanye will eventually respond,” they noted.

Meanwhile, Kim recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! And mentioned nothing of the ordeal. Previously, insiders claimed that the SKIMS mogul has moved on from the feud.

“Kim probably does have regrets about lying about the editing of the now famous video, but it’s fair to say that she was caught up in the whole Kanye aspect of it,” they said.

The source explained: “She was basically protecting her man. I’m sure Kim could clear up what really happened, and why she did what she did, but I don’t think she wants to revisit that particular situation. It would just open up a whole new can of worms,” it furthered.