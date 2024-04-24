Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, others to reunite after Matthew Perry’s death

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer may reunite to mark the 30th anniversary of their hit TV sitcom, Friends.

The reunion or get-together, yet to be confirmed, will be the first time the cast of the show would reunite following the devastating death of their co-star Matthew Perry at age 56.

According to Us Weekly, a meetup without the 17 Again actor would be “bittersweet” for the cast; however, they know Perry would have wanted them to celebrate the NBC show.

“The prospect of having a reunion or a formal get-together without Matthew is bittersweet,” they told the publication, adding, “There will be a huge void.”

The insider added, “[But] they know Matthew would’ve wanted them to carry on and celebrate the show. So that’s very much on their minds as they move forward.”

“Matthew’s death reminded them how precious life is and the importance of catching up with each other more frequently,” continued the source.

“It underlined the unbreakable bond they share and the need to look out for each other.”

The tipster went on to claim that Aniston, Cox, Kudrow, LeBlanc and Schwimmer stay in touch are “all aware” of birthdays and anniversaries that are coming up.

Speaking of the 30th anniversary of Friends, the insider said, “They will most certainly be commemorating it somehow,” adding that they may celebrate it on social media and get together privately.

The star cast is “committed to” upholding Perry “values and spreading his message,” they said, adding that they all miss him “terribly,” and take “comfort in knowing they got to share so much of their lives with such a special human being.”