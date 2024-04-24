Kate Middleton seemingly loses King Charles trust amid cancer

King Charles made a shocking move as he gave "one of the lowest orders" to his beloved daughter-in-law Kate Middleton as she battles cancer.

Kate, the Princess of Wales, was seemingly demoted after she was given a title no member of the Royal family has received in their 107-year history.

On April 23, King Charles appointed Kate as the Royal Companion of The Order of the Companions of Honour after she gave 13 years of her life to Royal duties.

The title is given to honour “exceptional contributions in various fields, including arts, sciences, medicine, and public service” and has been given to David Attenborough, Elton John, Anna Wintour, Judi Dench, and Maggie Smith outside of the Commonwealth.

Speaking on the matter, royal blogger Gertrude Daly noted that the members of the Royal family "usually receive much higher honours,” alluding that Kate is seemingly losing King Charles’ trust.

"Receiving any honour from the British Monarch is a show of recognition and praise. But, in terms of the Order of the Companions of Honour and where it falls in the hierarchy and precedence of honours, this is one of the lowest orders,” she told Daily Star.

The expert added, "Princess Kate is the first royal to receive this honour, which is very much an honour. But it is important to also recognise that the reason this honour was never given to other royals is because of how low it is. Royal usually receive much higher honours."

Drawing a comparison with other recipients, the expert said, "All of the other honours given out on Tuesday were among the highest honours you can receive. So, Princess Kate's honour pales in comparison. And seems like a consolation prize.”