Kate Middleton ‘crazy' habit that surpasses Prince William

Kate Middleton once touched upon her scuba diving ethic that leaves Prince William shocked.

The Princess of Wales, in a conversation with Mike Tindall, revealed how she has always been sporty.

She revealed: "I can always remember being physical, using our bodies, whether it's walking, climbing the lake district, in Scotland [or] swimming from a young age. [My parents] always encouraged us to be physically active and sporty and they always encouraged us into doing team sports and trying things."

Kate then revealed one habit of hers that makes William stunned.

Kate said: "Cold swimming - the colder, the better. I absolutely love it. Slightly to the point where William's [saying] 'You're crazy' and it's dark and it's raining. I will go and seek out cold water. I love it."

Meanwhile, Kate also told the Telegraph: "Diving is something the Duchess very much enjoys, and the Duke of Cambridge, who is of course president of the BSAC, has said in the past that he is hopeful his children will become interested in the sport."

Later, William spoke about his passion for scuba diving, adding: "Scuba diving really has opened my eyes not only to many extraordinary sights, but also to the responsibilities that we have as guardians of the underwater world," said William.

''I hope that one day my son, George, will also experience the wonders that snorkelling and scuba diving have to offer. At the moment bath time is quite painful. But hopefully donning a snorkel and mask might calm him down,” noted William.