Kanye West fanbase in shock over latest X-rated venture

Throughout these years, Kanye West has stitched up a conservative fanbase through his traditionalist views but now they deem the latest reported X-rated venture of the Chicago rapper to be a betrayal of those sacred values.



The furor was set off after reports suggest Ye was in talks with infamous adult star Stormy Daniels - who is at the center of ex-U.S. president Donald Trump's hush money trial - former husband and porn producer Mike Moz to launch a studio for producing adult content.

In the past, the Donda hitmaker was never shied about his complicated relationship with pornography.

The 46-year-old previously called himself an addict noting the obsession with adult films destroyed his family.

“Hollywood is a giant brothel Pornography destroyed my family,” the father-of-four shared on social media in 2022. “I deal with the addiction [and] instagram promotes it.”

In line with these confessions, the latest reported Yeezy Porn dealing came in as a rude shock to the Grammy winner’s stans especially after he confirmed to convert to Christianity.

On the internet, fans of Ye expressed their frustration over what they thought the moving away of the Gold Digger rapper from the agreed principles.



