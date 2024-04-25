Meghan Markle ‘multi-tasking' remark to Prince Harry as he said ‘wedding first'

Meghan Markle once responded to Prince Harry’s mockery with a three-word sentence.



The Duchess of Sussex, who tied the knot with Prince Harry in 2018, attended an event with her fiancé, Prince William and Kate Middleton to speak about women empowerment.

During the seminar, Meghan was interrupted by Harry, who quipped as she spoke about women rights.

Royal author Tom Bower shares in his book Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War between the Windsors: "With so many campaigns like MeToo and TimesUp, there's no better time to continue to shine a light on women feeling empowered and people supporting them.”

"You'll often hear people say, 'Well you're helping people find their voice' and I fundamentally disagree with that, because women don't need to find a voice. They have a voice, they need to feel empowered to use it, and people need to be encouraged to listen."

Mr Bower continued: "While Meghan spoke, Harry spotted William's rictus grin... 'Wedding first', Harry whispered loudly." While he does claim the four all laughed at Harry's joke, the author implies that the comment was his way of reminding his fiancé not to get ahead of herself.”

The author then shared Meghan’s response: "'We can multi-task', Meghan replied to the unexpected interruption."