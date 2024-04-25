Harry, Meghan ‘heavily involved’ in drama despite Royal family warm reception

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are so “heavily involved” in drama that they are unable to see how welcoming the Royal family was with the Duchess of Sussex.



Speaking with The Express, a royal reporter said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex keep changing their narrative that they aren’t “seeing it from an objective point of view at all.”

Reminiscing about the times when Meghan was “the most popular member” of the Royal Family, he said, “We all loved her, and we took so much joy in how she was working, and how she was dealing with things, and it was kind of a breath of fresh air.”

However, it was later revealed that the feelings were not mutual. “And now that we know, behind the scenes, they weren't really feeling the same thing, it’s kind of very different, but you can kind of see the narrative constantly re-written by both sides,” he added.

The expert continued: “I was there for the Queen’s Jubilee and they were booed outside the cathedral, so that, if you think, only three years before that, millions of people turned out for their wedding, it was such a kind of rapid change and downfall.”

“When you’re doing this on a daily basis, it makes a big difference, the casual watchers, they just saw the negative headlines, they never really saw the adoration and all the positive stuff that also came out at the same time.”