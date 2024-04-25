 
Meghan Markle thinks Kate Middleton, Prince William are a losing battle

Meghan Markle reportedly feels that trying to make amends with Prince William and Kate Middleton is a lost battle.

Claims like this have been shared by an inside source close to OK magazine.

The source in question began by saying that Meghan Markle does not think that making any attempts with Prince William and Kate Middleton isn’t a good idea.

They were also quoted saying, “Meghan knows she is facing a losing battle when it comes to Harry reaching out to Kate and William to try and sort through their differences.”

“But she thinks he’s making a big mistake,” all in all, the insider admitted.

For those unversed, while Meghan Markle “obviously feels sympathy for Kate and what she’s going through”, in her mind however “it doesn’t change things,” the source also added before signing off from the conversation. 

